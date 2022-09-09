Sentinel (DVPN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $149,108.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $149,108.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,001,032,925 coins and its circulating supply is 11,470,975,802 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any dataThe original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform.The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio.Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.