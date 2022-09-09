Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

