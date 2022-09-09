Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

