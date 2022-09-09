Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

