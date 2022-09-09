Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.