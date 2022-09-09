Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 248,098 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,098 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

