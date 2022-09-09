Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Premier Financial worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.78 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $952.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.