Serum (SRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.93 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $229.96 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

