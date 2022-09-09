SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Given New €8.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
SGL Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
About SGL Carbon
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGL Carbon (SGLFF)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.