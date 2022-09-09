Shabu Shabu Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.09 Million (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance’s launch date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

