Shardus Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $16,384.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00233162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shardus Coin Profile

Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

