SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $76,297.03 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $76,297.03 and $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

