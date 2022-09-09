Shield Protocol Market Cap Tops $77,714.53 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $77,714.53 and $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00360877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00786205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015335 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020034 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Buying and Selling Shield Protocol
