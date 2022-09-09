Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 5.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 8,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,681,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 690.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

