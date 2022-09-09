Shopping Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 93.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 93.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $256,295.65 and $138,905.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,689 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

