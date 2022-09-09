Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Brickability Group Stock Down 1.2 %

BRCK opened at GBX 81.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £245.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,045.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.50.

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

About Brickability Group

In related news, insider Susan McErlain bought 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

