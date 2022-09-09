Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Brickability Group Stock Down 1.2 %
BRCK opened at GBX 81.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £245.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,045.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.50.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.
Insider Activity
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.