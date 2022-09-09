Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Inspired Stock Performance

Shares of Inspired stock opened at GBX 11.55 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.95 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £112.61 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00.

Inspired Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

