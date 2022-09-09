Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $215.11 million and $4.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 51,980,842,992 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
