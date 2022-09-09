Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Siegfried Price Performance
Siegfried stock opened at $730.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $730.00 and its 200 day moving average is $763.38. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $730.00 and a 1-year high of $859.25.
Siegfried Company Profile
Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.
