Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

SIEGY stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

