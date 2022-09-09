Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %
SIEGY stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
