Signata Market Capitalization Tops $2.24 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $9,685.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs. The official website for Signata is sata.technology.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

