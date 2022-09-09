Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth about $11,742,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

