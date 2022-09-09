Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.
Signify Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
