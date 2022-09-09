Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.