SingularityDAO Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $1.05 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.