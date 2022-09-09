Siren Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,094.00 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Siren has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Siren has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siren coin can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siren alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

About Siren

SI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.