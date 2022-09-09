SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.0512 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $189.55 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.
SKALE Network Profile
SKALE Network (SKL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,977,671 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.
SKALE Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
