Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,152.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20. In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,152.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.