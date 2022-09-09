SKY Network Television Limited (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
SKY Network Television Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.
SKY Network Television Company Profile
