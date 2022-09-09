SKY Network Television Limited (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

SKY Network Television Company Profile

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

