SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $16.18 Average PT from Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $829.81 million, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.02.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $336,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.