SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $957.00

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $957.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00343642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00790899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

