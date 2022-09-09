smARTOFGIVING Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,700.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001843 BTC on exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $28.93 million and $55,700.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00325735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00789245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading
