Smartshare (SSP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $351.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $92,815.98 and approximately $351.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.