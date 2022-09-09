Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

