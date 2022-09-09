Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.