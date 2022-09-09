Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,011 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Snap worth $63,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

