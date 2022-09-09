Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $170,365.98 and $1,160.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00505083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00798975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,976 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.