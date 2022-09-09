Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $170,365.98 and $1,160.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00505083 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00798975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015590 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020417 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,976 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.