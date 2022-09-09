Societe Generale Cuts Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.90

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

