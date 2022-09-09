Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €23.07 ($23.54) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($42.73) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($53.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.10.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

