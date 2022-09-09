Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €23.07 ($23.54) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($42.73) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($53.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.10.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.