SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) was up 6.8% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $297.81 and last traded at $297.37. Approximately 7,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 750,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

