SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Head to Head Comparison

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 8.72 -$87.55 million ($0.83) -4.67 Luna Innovations $87.51 million 2.01 $1.38 million $0.29 18.52

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SomaLogic and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% Luna Innovations 9.83% 2.32% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Luna Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00

SomaLogic currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 214.43%. Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. It also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; single frequency lasers; temperature and strain sensing products; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements, as well as distributed acoustic sensing intellectual property and products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

