SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.00 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. SOMESING has a market cap of $65.00 million and $1.66 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

