SonoCoin (SONO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,015.00

SonoCoin (SONO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $762,936.76 and $45,015.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00348104 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00800435 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020468 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About SonoCoin
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
