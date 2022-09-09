Sovryn Market Cap Reaches $11.25 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Sovryn has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $151,414.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn (CRYPTO:SOV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,229,292 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is www.sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

