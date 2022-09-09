S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

