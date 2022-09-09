Space Cow Boy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,195.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077200 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

