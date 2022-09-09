SpaceChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,585.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- PWR Coin (PWR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.