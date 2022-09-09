Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,305.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $159,800.34 and approximately $2,305.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.58 or 0.99811685 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi. Spaceswap MILK2’s official website is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpaceSwap project aims to offer a one-stop-station for major DeFi protocols. It will provide users with an earnings sharing system, topped by MilkyWay (MILK2) coin rewards and MilkShake (SHAKE)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

