SparksPay Price Tops $0.0027 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $32,023.38 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,646,133 coins and its circulating supply is 11,761,737 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

