SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

