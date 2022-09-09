Splintershards (SPS) Market Capitalization Tops $54.40 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Splintershards has a market cap of $54.40 million and $5.63 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00013308 BTC.

GameFi.org (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00042591 BTC.

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 914,781,130 coins and its circulating supply is 809,494,566 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

