Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE NFNT opened at $9.94 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

