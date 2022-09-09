Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance
NYSE NFNT opened at $9.94 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.
About Infinite Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinite Acquisition (NFNT)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.